Former Ballard Co., KY judge executive pleads guilty to fraud

If you are still looking for the perfect place to view the eclipse, then there are many options in the Heartland. Imagine experiencing the total solar eclipse under water.
If you are still looking for the perfect place to view the eclipse, then there are many options in the Heartland. Imagine experiencing the total solar eclipse under water.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017. After reaching out to our viewers, we put a list together of places that sell eclipse glasses.
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017. After reaching out to our viewers, we put a list together of places that sell eclipse glasses.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is behind bars on two counts of statutory sodomy
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is behind bars on two counts of statutory sodomy
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.
East Texas game wardens say a boating accident involving power-lines took only seconds to kill two boy scouts on the boat, and send another to a hospital.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a death that happened after an attempted robbery at the Domino's Pizza on 6th Street around 10:30 Sunday night.
The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a death that happened after an attempted robbery at the Domino's Pizza on 6th Street around 10:30 Sunday night.
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.
A suspicious item found on an airplane bound for Myrtle Beach International Airport has been cleared by law enforcement.