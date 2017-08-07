Where to find eclipse glasses around the Heartland

Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017. After reaching out to our viewers, we put a list together of places that sell eclipse glasses.

Many viewers said they got protective eclipse glasses from area libraries, gas stations, and grocery stores. You might check with your Chamber of Commerce or City Clerk for glasses as well. Amazon and eBay also sell the glasses, but make sure you know what you're buying before you put in your order!

We've been told stores like Lowes, Walmart, Best Buy, Buchheit retail stores, Marion Eye Center locations and Banterra Bank locations sell the special glasses also.

Prices range from $1-$5 at most locations. NASA warns about some glasses that are unsafe for viewing the eclipse. Read about them here.

Here are a few places that might not be so obvious!

MISSOURI

Arcadia Sporting Goods on Highway 21 in Arcadia, MO

Eye Care For You in Cape Girardeau, MO

Trail of Tears information center outside of Cape Girardeau, MO

Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, MO

Annie Laurie's in Cape Girardeau, MO

Family Eyecare in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, & Fredericktown, MO.

Simmons in Ellsinore, MO.

Patton Junction in Patton, MO

Grant Landon Crocker Battlefield Laser Tag in Leadington, MO

Computer Connection in Perryville, MO

Weekley Short stop in Perryville, MO

Healthcare Equipment & Supply in Perryville, MO

Boomland in Benton, MO

Green's Flea Market in Cherokee Pass, MO

Ste. Genevieve tourism in Ste. Genevieve, MO

Sara's Ice cream in St Genevieve, MO

Stooges in Jackson, MO

Bootheel Youth Museum in Malden, MO

St Louis Science Center

ILLINOIS

Circle K on Wall St in Carbondale, IL

Kirkland's in Carbondale, IL

Lucky 13 in Carbondale, IL

Murdale True Value in Carbondale, IL

Big John's in Eldorado, IL

Country Financial at the Herrin, IL location.

Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, IL

Big Muddy Brewery in Murphysboro, IL

Farmers Bank in Marion, IL

And remember: regular sunglasses, polarized sunglasses, etc... will NOT? protect your eyes.

