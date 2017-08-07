Cape Girardeau man accused of sodomy

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is behind bars on two counts of statutory sodomy.

According to court documents, a woman went to the Jackson Police Department before midnight on Friday, August 4, to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Courtney Little, 44.

The victim told Sergeant Ryan Thieret that Little picked her up from her place of employment and during the drive, the victim said Little pulled her shirt up and fondled her breasts.

He then pulled into the parking lot of a school in Jackson where Little allegedly told the victim to get in the back seat of the car where he allegedly performed oral sex on the victim.

Thieret wrote that the victim said Little then forced her to perform oral sex. When the victim started to cry, she said that Little apologized and said he would never do it again. He then reportedly gave the victim $40.

Little was interviewed at the police department. He claimed that he just pulled over at the school parking lot to finish a conversation. Little denied having any sexual contact with the victim.

He is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

