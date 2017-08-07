Hoverboards prohibited at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau

"It was interesting, you know it was something different," said Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Rick Ennis

The West Park mall's code of conduct states all shopping center visitors, patrons and employees are prohibited from hover boarding.

The dangers involving the motorized devices are well-publicized.

"According to consumer safety data between June of 2015 and May of 2016 there were roughly 100 incidents," said Ennis.

Ennis said the fire started when the batteries got too hot while the hover board was charging.

"We would caution anybody that has a hover board to pay attention to them while they're charging," said Ennis.

He said some hover board chargers are programmed to turn off once the battery is fully charged, but that could easily malfunction.

"If the battery pack is damaged in any way, let's say you drop your hoverboard and it damages the battery then while its charging it has more likely hood to over heat," said Ennis

Chief Ennis said now, they're left with two questions...who does this hover board belong to..and did the charger malfunction?

