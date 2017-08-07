Back to School Lunch Hack: sandwich wrap to place mat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Back to School Lunch Hack: sandwich wrap to place mat

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Skip the sandwich bag and wrap your student's sandwich in wax paper!

Wrap it up and tape it closed.

Then, your student can unwrap it and use the wax paper as a place mat.

It keeps the food off the table and gives them a larger germ-free area to spread out their lunch.

