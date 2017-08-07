Cardinals activate Dexter Fowler from D.L. Piscotty optioned to Memphis (AAA)

The St. Louis Cardinals announced before the series open in Kansas City on Monday, August 7 that they have activated outfielder Dexter Fowler.

The 31-year-old Fowler left due to forearm strain. He has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and the team optioned outfielder Stephen Piscotty to Memphis (AAA).

Forwler was disabled on July 25. He is batting .241 (70 for 290) with 14 home runs (T2nd on team) and 37 RBI in 81 games during his initial season with the Cardinals.

Fowler was also disabled from June 25-July 7 due to a heal spur. His 14 round-trippers are currently ranked 2nd among all National League switch-hitters.

Piscotty, 26, was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday, August 1 after missing 16 games from July 15-31 with a right groin strain. For the season, he's batting .232 (57-for-246) with 6 HR's and 31 RBI in 75 games.

Piscotty was also sidelined earlier this year from May 5-19 with a hamstring strain.

