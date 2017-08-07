Back to School Lunch Hack: mix your own trail mix

Trail mix can be a little pricey, and not everyone likes everything the comes in it.

So, why not make your own?

You can mix together nuts, pretzels, chocolate, dried fruit, or any combination of snacks you like and then divide the mixture into sandwich bags.

Then, just grab a bag and head out.

Not only do you save some cash, but you also don't have to pick around the parts of the mix you don't like.

