Back to School Lunch Hack: smoothies on the go

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
How about sending your child to school with a tasty treat that's also pretty healthy!

You can prepare the smoothie recipe of your choice the night before.

Put it in the blender then pour the mixture into a freezer bag.

Let the smoothie freeze overnight and put it in the lunch bag the next morning.

By the time lunch rolls around, the smoothie should be nice and slushy.

