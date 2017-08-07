Volunteers still needed at SIU for Heartland Eclipse 2017

The time is drawing near when the moon and sun align to create a total solar eclipse! The Heartland is gearing up for the event and volunteers are needed at Southern Illinois University to make sure things run smoothly.

At the school in Carbondale, Illinois, several volunteer shifts are available to accommodate most schedules. Volunteers must attend a training session that will provide necessary information and updates for every shift.

Volunteers will be at the Student Center, parking area, the art and craft tent and more.

Click here to see how you can help!

