Back to School Lunch Hack: reusable sauce containers

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Looking for an easy way to send sauces or condiments with your child to school?

Just save small drink mixers, like the Mio Liquid Water Enhancers, and wash them out.

You can use them for ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce or salad dressing.

It's an easy way to reuse the container and if they get thrown away at school, you aren't out a lot of cash.

