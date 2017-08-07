Comptroller Mendoza urges IL Gov. Rauner to move on bond offering

The time is drawing near when the moon and sun align to create a total solar eclipse! The Heartland is gearing up for the event and volunteers are needed at Southern Illinois University to make sure things run smoothly.
More than one month ago, the General Assembly authorized Illinois Governor Rauner to offer up to $6 billion in General Obligation bonds. These bonds would allow the state to lower the interest rate it pays on its debt.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
An audit says former Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon spent $2.2 million more on his office than what lawmakers budgeted for and used taxpayer dollars for personal food and security costs.
Kentucky State Police think they have the best-looking ride around, and they hope residents agree enough to vote for their cruiser in a competition.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
