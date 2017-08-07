Audit says former Missouri Gov. Nixon overspent on office

The time is drawing near when the moon and sun align to create a total solar eclipse! The Heartland is gearing up for the event and volunteers are needed at Southern Illinois University to make sure things run smoothly.
More than one month ago, the General Assembly authorized Illinois Governor Rauner to offer up to $6 billion in General Obligation bonds. These bonds would allow the state to lower the interest rate it pays on its debt.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
An audit says former Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon spent $2.2 million more on his office than what lawmakers budgeted for and used taxpayer dollars for personal food and security costs.
Kentucky State Police think they have the best-looking ride around, and they hope residents agree enough to vote for their cruiser in a competition.
