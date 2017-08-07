Road safety tips for those driving during the total solar eclipse

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Missouri to watch the total solar eclipse and the Missouri State Highway Patrol wants everyone to take precautions and prepare.

In order to avoid heavy traffic, troopers recommend leaving early to get in place. They also advise that you plan to remain at your viewing location to avoid congestion.

It's also important that all drivers pay attention.

If you are on the road during the event, the patrol offers these suggestions:

Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder.

Find a safe location to view the event and get there early.

Don’t take photographs while driving.

Turn your headlights on and do not rely on your automatic headlights.

Prepare for extra congestion, especially on interstates, on the day before, day of and day after the eclipse.

Watch out for increased pedestrian traffic along smaller roads. People may randomly park and walking alongside roads in the hour before the total eclipse to get the best viewing.

Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the path of totality if you can.

Never wear eclipse glasses when driving a car or operating a boat.

Make sure your vehicle is in good condition and has a full tank of gas.

Bring along water and snacks in your vehicle.

If you plan to be on the water during the eclipse, you need to make sure that your boat has proper lighting. Be aware of your surroundings leading up to the eclipse. You should also keep a safe distance between yourself and other boaters.

