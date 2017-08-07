Cape Girardeau police investigate day school burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police investigate day school burglary

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a burglary at Community Day School.

The school is in the 1900 block of Broadway.

An officer responded to the school on Saturday, August 5, around 8:30 a.m.

According to Officer Rich McCall, the woman who called to report the burglary said she noticed someone had been in the school because things were out of place.

McCall said the suspect or suspects got away with some money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Murphysboro, IL man dies after being pinned under tractor

    Murphysboro, IL man dies after being pinned under tractor

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-08-07 17:56:12 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.

    A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.

  • Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: A Martian Eclipse

    Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: A Martian Eclipse

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-08-07 17:52:07 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.

    The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.

  • School bus safety tips for drivers and kids

    School bus safety tips for drivers and kids

    Monday, August 7 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-08-07 17:12:34 GMT
    (Source: KYTC)(Source: KYTC)
    If you aren't already, you'll soon see school buses on the roads. And that means drivers need to be extra cautious as kids return to school Here are some tips for drivers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: When backing out of a driveway, driving in neighborhoods or near schools zones, watch out for children. Slow down. Watch for children near bus stops, and stay alert. Put down your cell phone. Obey speed limit warning flashers near schools. Learn and obey the school bu...
    If you aren't already, you'll soon see school buses on the roads. And that means drivers need to be extra cautious as kids return to school Here are some tips for drivers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: When backing out of a driveway, driving in neighborhoods or near schools zones, watch out for children. Slow down. Watch for children near bus stops, and stay alert. Put down your cell phone. Obey speed limit warning flashers near schools. Learn and obey the school bu...
    •   
Powered by Frankly