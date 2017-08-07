Cape Girardeau police investigate day school burglary

Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a burglary at Community Day School.

The school is in the 1900 block of Broadway.

An officer responded to the school on Saturday, August 5, around 8:30 a.m.

According to Officer Rich McCall, the woman who called to report the burglary said she noticed someone had been in the school because things were out of place.

McCall said the suspect or suspects got away with some money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.