Cape SportsPlex now offering sport-specific training

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, training is now available at the new SportsPlex in basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball and softball.

The city says qualified trainers with playing and coaching experience are ready to teach the fundamentals, as well as specialized skills to young athletes in the sport in which they are trying to improve or excel.

Individual, partner, small group and large group training is available.

Individual training sessions start at $30 an hour.

Partner, group and multi-session discounts are available.

For more information or to set up a training session contact the SportsPlex at (573)-339-6341.

Meet the trainers online and find out more about the facility by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.