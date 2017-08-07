Cape SportsPlex now offering sport-specific training

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
As interest in one of the greatest astronomical events in a lifetime continues to grow, Southeast Missouri State University, in partnership with Eye Care Specialists, LLC, is educating the regional community about the importance of safely viewing the Aug. 21 eclipse.
As interest in one of the greatest astronomical events in a lifetime continues to grow, Southeast Missouri State University, in partnership with Eye Care Specialists, LLC, is educating the regional community about the importance of safely viewing the Aug. 21 eclipse.
The city says qualified trainers with playing and coaching experience are ready to teach the fundamentals and specialized skills to young athletes in the sport in which they are trying to improve or excel.
The city says qualified trainers with playing and coaching experience are ready to teach the fundamentals and specialized skills to young athletes in the sport in which they are trying to improve or excel.
More than 100 St. Louis businesses will keep paying workers at least $10 an hour, even though a law takes effect later this month that rescinds the city minimum wage and returns it to the same wage as the rest of...
More than 100 St. Louis businesses will keep paying workers at least $10 an hour, even though a law takes effect later this month that rescinds the city minimum wage and returns it to the same wage as the rest of Missouri.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
18-year-old Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, who is accused of killing, burning and burying her own baby, will face a judge in Warren County on Monday.
Keesler Air Force Base officials are looking for an armed man on base, and are limiting traffic coming on or off the base at this time.
Keesler Air Force Base officials are looking for an armed man on base, and are limiting traffic coming on or off the base at this time.
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.