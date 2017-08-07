Many St. Louis businesses sticking with higher minimum wage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Many St. Louis businesses sticking with higher minimum wage

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More than 100 St. Louis businesses will keep paying workers at least $10 an hour, even though a law takes effect later this month that rescinds the city minimum wage and returns it to the same wage as the rest of Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that dozens of restaurants and stores have signed on to a "Save the Raise" campaign to persuade employers to disregard the change back to the state minimum. Organizers have threatened boycotts against companies that cut pay.

St. Louis' higher minimum wage was implemented in May. The Republican-led Missouri Legislature then passed a measure barring local government from enacting minimum wages different from the state minimum. The St. Louis wage reverts to the state minimum effective Aug. 28.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

