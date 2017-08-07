Med students pair with patients to learn about Parkinson's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - To give medical students a chance to learn about Parkinson's disease outside the classroom, the University of Louisville and the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana are seeking patients interested in their "Buddy Program."

The program is in its third year and matches first-year medical students with patients affected by Parkinson's. The pairs meet monthly from September through April to share information about living with the disease.

The university says the average time spent each month is three to four hours.

The program is a collaboration between the U of L School of Medicine, U of L Physicians - Parkinsons's Disease and Movement Disorders, U of L College of Education and Human Development and the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana.

To sign up, contact U of L Physicians at (502) 582-7654. The registration deadline is Aug. 31.

  Cape Girardeau police investigate day school burglary

    Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a burglary at Community Day School. The school is in the 1900 block of Broadway. An officer responded to the school on Saturday, August 5, around 8:30 a.m. According to Officer Rich McCall, the woman who called to report the burglary said she noticed someone had been in the school because things were out of place. McCall said the suspect or suspects got away with some money. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardea...
  Heartland road projects for 8/7

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

  Eye care safety being stressed during epic eclipse

    As interest in one of the greatest astronomical events in a lifetime continues to grow, Southeast Missouri State University, in partnership with Eye Care Specialists, LLC, is educating the regional community about the importance of safely viewing the Aug. 21 eclipse.

