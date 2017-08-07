Med students pair with patients to learn about Parkinson's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - To give medical students a chance to learn about Parkinson's disease outside the classroom, the University of Louisville and the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana are seeking patients interested in their "Buddy Program."

The program is in its third year and matches first-year medical students with patients affected by Parkinson's. The pairs meet monthly from September through April to share information about living with the disease.

The university says the average time spent each month is three to four hours.

The program is a collaboration between the U of L School of Medicine, U of L Physicians - Parkinsons's Disease and Movement Disorders, U of L College of Education and Human Development and the Parkinson's Support Center of Kentuckiana.

To sign up, contact U of L Physicians at (502) 582-7654. The registration deadline is Aug. 31.

