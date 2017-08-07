Wieters hits grand slam as Nationals beat Cubs 9-4

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
Matt Wieters hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Carl Edwards Jr. in Washington's five-run eighth inning, helping the Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Sunday.
Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals' nine-run fourth inning, and St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright's rough return from the disabled list, beating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Sunday.
Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto's first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals eased past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Saturday night.
