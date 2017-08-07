Wieters hits grand slam as Nationals beat Cubs 9-4

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Matt Wieters hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Carl Edwards Jr. in Washington's five-run eighth inning, helping the Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Sunday.

Bryce Harper started the winning rally with a one-out infield single against Mike Montgomery. Ryan Zimmerman doubled against Edwards and Daniel Murphy was walked intentionally to load the bases.

Washington then grabbed control in a span of two pitches. Edwards (3-3) hit Anthony Rendon, tying it at 4, and Wieters followed with a drive over the wall in center for his third career grand slam.

Wieters drove in five runs and Brian Goodwin homered for the NL East-leading Nationals, who had dropped three of four.

Willson Contreras homered twice for NL Central-leading Chicago. The Cubs closed out a 2-4 homestand against contenders Arizona and Washington before pulling on leather vests and bandannas for their "Easy Rider"-themed six-game road trip out west.

Brandon Kintzler (3-2) pitched a scoreless inning for his first win since he was acquired in a trade with Minnesota.

