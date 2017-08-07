'Broadway's Next H!T Musical' kicks off 2017-2018 River Campus performances

"Broadway's Next H!T Musical," an improvised musical comedy, will premiere August 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

The show signals the beginning of the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus 2017-2018 Bank of Missouri Touring Series.

Improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai direct the unscripted awards show that showcase improvisers gathering song suggestions from the audience and turning them into a night of competition, song, and laughter.

Bob Cerchio, assistant director of Southeast’s Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, says the show is a parting of their normal Touring Series performances.

“We don’t often feature pure comedy, but this is just that – stand-up comedy with a twist,” he said. “Five actors and a pianist randomly select funny song titles suggested by the audience and build an entire Broadway musical around them.”

Memorable characters, plot twists, and witty dialogue all come from this improvised musical that starts with the audience voting for their favorite songs.

“I took my family to his show in New York and the comedy talent is amazing,” Cerchio said. “I guarantee the audience will leave the theatre with smiles on their faces.”

BNHM has performed at the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and many other venues.

