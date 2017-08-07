Academic accused in Chicago killing due in California court

A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man is due in a California courtroom.
A Medal of Honor recipient will give the keynote speech at this year's Illinois State Fair Veterans and Gold Star Family Day.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County on Sunday, Aug. 6.
A Malden, Missouri teen suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dunklin County. The crash happened on Highway 25 about two-miles South of Malden around 6:45 p.m. on August 6, 2017.
The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.
