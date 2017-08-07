Paducah teen injured in crash

A Paducah, Kentucky woman had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Sunday and were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mayes Road after receiving a report of a crash.

An early investigation showed that Michael P. Castleberry, 18, of Benton, KY, was driving a 2003 Mini Cooper passenger car northwest on Mayes Road. Castleberry failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to cross over into the oncoming lane of traffic. The vehicle then ran off of the left side of the roadway, coming to a final rest after striking a tree head-on.

Castleberry’s passenger, Elizabeth D. Lewis, 17, of Paducah, KY, taken to an area hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Hendron Fire Department, and Randy’s Body Shop. The roadway was closed for approximately one hour for investigation and removal of the vehicle.

