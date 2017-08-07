Malden, MO teen seriously injured in crash

A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man is due in a California courtroom.
A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man is due in a California courtroom.
A Medal of Honor recipient will give the keynote speech at this year's Illinois State Fair Veterans and Gold Star Family Day.
A Medal of Honor recipient will give the keynote speech at this year's Illinois State Fair Veterans and Gold Star Family Day.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County on Sunday, Aug. 6.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County on Sunday, Aug. 6.
A Malden, Missouri teen suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dunklin County. The crash happened on Highway 25 about two-miles South of Malden around 6:45 p.m. on August 6, 2017.
A Malden, Missouri teen suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dunklin County. The crash happened on Highway 25 about two-miles South of Malden around 6:45 p.m. on August 6, 2017.
The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.
The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
It's good news for Bigfoot hunters with an interest in astronomy because there is at least one sighting in the path of totality in every state the eclipse will cross.
The August full moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon and will occur on Aug. 7.
The August full moon is called the Full Sturgeon Moon and will occur on Aug. 7.
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula.