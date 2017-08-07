Malden, MO teen seriously injured in crash

A Malden, Missouri teen suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dunklin County.

The crash happened on Highway 25 about two-miles South of Malden around 6:45 p.m. on August 6, 2017.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old female was driving northbound and for an unknown reason drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree stump.

The Oldsmobile Alero the teen was driving then flipped and hit a fence.

The teen was taken by ambulance to a Stoddard County hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers report the teen was wearing a seat belt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.