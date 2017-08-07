Four things you need to know on 8/7

It's Monday, August 7, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: After an intense weekend cool down, the Heartland will see temps rise back up into the 80s. Humidity levels should remain relatively low for this time of year. It will be mostly cloudy today which will also keep it from being so hot. A LOOK AHEAD: Temperatures will gradually rise as the week goes on. The chance for rain stays low.

Making headlines:

Manufacturer says 'excessive corrosion' led to the fatal Ohio State Fair incident: The manufacturer has determined the cause of the Ohio State Fair incident. According to a KMG news release, an excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years. The manufacturer said this led to the failure of the ride during the incident.

Welcome boost from China to global pressure on North Korea: A global pressure campaign on North Korea propelled by sharp new U.N. sanctions received a welcome boost Sunday from China, the North's economic lifeline, as Beijing called on its neighbor to halt its missile and nuclear tests.

Murphysboro, IL man dies after being pinned under tractor: A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois. Late on Saturday night, August 5, Jackson County deputies responded to a Murphysboro home and found a man pinned under the front end of a farm tractor and against the tongue of a trailer the tractor was being hauled on.The man was identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Arbeiter of Murphysboro. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit Cairo, IL high school: Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8. According to Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman, Carson will be at the school at noon. Carson's visit comes after dozens of families had to leave the area due to the closing of the McBride and Elmwood housing projects.

