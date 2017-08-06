Sikeston, MO man facing drug, gun charges

A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing drug and gun charges after being pulled over on Saturday, August 5.

Bobby L. Anderson, 34, was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a firearm and felony driving while revoked. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at around 12:26 a.m. officers pulled Anderson over in the 900 block of Lora and arrested him for driving while his license was revoked.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found several small packets of marijuana and a small, clear plastic bag containing a white powder that later tested positive for illegal drugs.

Officers say they also found a loaded handgun in the vehicle within reach of the driver, Anderson, who was a convicted felony prohibited from having a gun.

