Sikeston, MO man facing drug, gun charges

Most kids love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And parents love to save time and money.
A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing drug and gun charges after being pulled over on Saturday, August 5.
A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
A lecture on August 17 in St. Charles, Missouri will introduce guests to the historic Boone's Lick Trail.
In celebration of the rich talent in southern Illinois, Carbondale Community Arts presents the exhibition LOCALITY.
