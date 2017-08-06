Lecture on historic Boone's Lick Trail scheduled in St. Charles, MO

A lecture on August 17th in St. Charles, Missouri will introduce guests to the historic Boone's Lick Trail. (Source: KFVS)

A lecture on August 17 in St. Charles, Missouri will introduce guests to the historic Boone's Lick Trail.

The trail was considered an important westward migration route following the War of 1812.

The lecture in St. Charles will take place at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site at 8 p.m. on August 17; the public is invited to attend, and a $10 donation is suggested.

Those who attend will learn about the importance of Boone's Lick Trail, what it as like to travel on it, and even the famous people who used it in their journeys to the west.

The lecture is part of a monthly speakers series sponsored by the Friends of First Missouri State Capitol; the site's interpreter, Jack Hartwig, will present the lecture.

First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 South Main St. in St. Charles, Mo.

More information on the lecture can be found by calling the historic site at (636) 940-3322, or by visiting https://mostateparks.com/.

