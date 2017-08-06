In celebration of the rich talent in southern Illinois, Carbondale Community Arts presents the exhibition LOCALITY.

On view from July 5 through September 1 at Artspace 304, this salon-style exhibition highlights our region’s artists and craftspeople of all ages, illustrating diversity of style, technique, media and concept.

This exhibition provides an opportunity to experience southern Illinois visual arts in totality.

Artspace 304 located at 304 W Walnut St, downtown Carbondale, and is available for viewing during gallery hours Wednesday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all special events.

Call 618-457-5100, email info@carbondalearts.org or click here for more information about Carbondale Community Arts programs and events.

