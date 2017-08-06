ISP District 13 Announces July Activity and Enforcement

The Illinois State Police says that in the 7 counties that make up District 13, they answered 288 calls for service and "initiated 2,025 incidents in the field" during the month of July.

In addition, enforcement figures totaled 849 citations and 1,152 written warnings. Troopers also assisted 292 motorists and investigated 72 crashes. There were 6 fatal traffic crashes for all of July.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.