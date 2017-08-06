Teenager injured in crash in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

A teenager was taken to the hospital following a crash on Saturday, August 5 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Route W north of Route Y.

The 16-year-old female driver from Jackson was headed north when the vehicle ran off the road and hit some trees, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states the teen suffered "moderate" injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

