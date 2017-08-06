Illinois preparing to make roads safe for solar eclipse

Illinois Department of Transportation officials say efforts are underway to make sure traffic keeps moving and roadways are safe during the upcoming solar eclipse.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .
The second Cape Comic Book and Collectable Trade Show kicked off on Sunday, August 6 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Dust off your cleats and find that old ball in the garage because registration is now open at the Shawnee Park Center for their Fall Adult Soccer League.
A one-day entrepreneurial education program titled “Boots to Business: Reboot” is being offered for veterans and their spouses Aug. 24 at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce.
