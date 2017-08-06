HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits Cairo, IL high school

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8.

According to Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman, Carson was at the school at noon.

According to the Cairo Public Schools superintendent, Andrea Everes, the meeting was not open to the public. In order to attend the meeting, residents were encouraged to bring identification stating they lived at the Elmwood or McBride complexes.

"I just hope he comes here and is very cognizant of the importance of who this impacts and not what you see but who resides here, because the who is why I come to work every day you know, I'm trying to make an impact on the lives of 500 children," Everes said.

Carson's visit came after dozens of families had to leave the area due to the closing of the McBride and Elmwood housing projects.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.