HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit Cairo, IL high school

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .

According to Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman, Carson will be at the school at noon.

Carson's visit comes after dozens of families had to leave the area due to the closing of the McBride and Elmwood housing projects.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.