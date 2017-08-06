Martinez's 1st grand slam leads Cardinals over Reds 13-4

Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals' nine-run fourth inning, and St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright's rough return from the disabled list, beating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Sunday.
Jose Martinez hit his first grand slam during the Cardinals' nine-run fourth inning, and St. Louis overcame Adam Wainwright's rough return from the disabled list, beating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Sunday.
Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto's first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals eased past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Saturday night.
Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto's first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals eased past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Saturday night.
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to get things going in Cincinnati.
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to get things going in Cincinnati.