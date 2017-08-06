Fall Adult Soccer League coming to Shawnee Park Center

Dust off your cleats and find that old ball in the garage because registration is now open at the Shawnee Park Center for their Fall Adult Soccer League.

Games will be Sunday afternoons with an estimated start date of Sunday, Sept. 10.

You can register by Monday, Aug. 21 at the A.C. Brase Arena or online at www.cityofcape.org/soccer for $220.00 per team.

