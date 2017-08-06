‘Boots to business’ entrepreneurship training for veterans and spouses

“Boots to Business: Reboot” is being offered for veterans and their spouses Aug. 24 at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce.

This one-day entrepreneurial education is presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) St. Louis District Office, the Veterans Business Resource Center (VBRC) and the Small Business & Technology Development Center (SBTDC) at Southeast Missouri State University.

“Boots to Business is designed to help active duty veterans and retired military members pursue starting their own businesses,” said Mark Christian, SBTDC director. If a veteran is considering starting a business, or has an idea for a business, then the class is beneficial to flesh out an idea while answering questions surrounding starting a business.”

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1111 W. Pine Street in Poplar Bluff.

The curriculum provides valuable will lead veterans exploring self-employment opportunities through the key steps for evaluating business concepts and he foundational knowledge required for developing a business plan.

Participants are also introduced to SBA resources available to help access start-up capital and additional technical assistance.

This program is offered by the SBA in partnership with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University and is free to veterans and their spouses.

It is modeled after the existing Operation Boots to Business: From Service to Startup program.

Space is limited, and registration is required by Sunday, Aug. 20. Lunch will be provided.

To register, visit: https://sbavets.force.com.

For additional information, contact Angie Wells at angela.wells@sba.gov or (314) 539-6613.

