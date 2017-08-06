Comic trade show entices reading and creativity in Cape Girardeau

Illinois Department of Transportation officials say efforts are underway to make sure traffic keeps moving and roadways are safe during the upcoming solar eclipse.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to visit Cairo High School on Tuesday, August 8 .
The second Cape Comic Book and Collectable Trade Show kicked off on Sunday, August 6 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Dust off your cleats and find that old ball in the garage because registration is now open at the Shawnee Park Center for their Fall Adult Soccer League.
A one-day entrepreneurial education program titled “Boots to Business: Reboot” is being offered for veterans and their spouses Aug. 24 at the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.
