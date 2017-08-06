Comic trade show entices reading and creativity in Cape Girardeau

The second Cape Comic Book and Collectible Trade Show kicked off on Sunday, August 6 at the VFW in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The room was full of tables filled with comic books, toys, collectibles and more.

Andrew Johnson, Comix Strip owner said he wanted to give people more opportunities and showcase comics in the Cape Girardeau area throughout the year.

Comic Con only comes to the Osage Centre once a year which is why Johnson felt it's important to add more events like this.

"There's new stuff coming out almost every month," Johnson said. "New movies, new comic books and we just are trying to let people know what's out there."

Johnson said comic books are one of the biggest hobbies in the world right now and feels this could help many people with opening their imagination and to get more people reading.

We talked with several people that stopped by that said it's important to keep reading and keep developing more creativity.

"Imagination opens new ideas," Daniel Raymer said. "Comic books has been part of our lives for a very long time. We just love the stories."

Raymer brought his kids with him which said they are enthusiasts as well. He feels this helps his children keep their creativity going all while helping life developments.

"I think it's very important. If they just lived in a closed box all the time then there's no new efforts to be put forth for future generations," Raymer said. "I really like the fact that they like comic books and thinking that the impossible is possible."

