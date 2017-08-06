Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: A Martian Eclipse

The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.

The sun is 400 times larger than moon but it 400 times further away.

But what does an eclipse look like on other planets?

According to scientificamerican.com an eclipse on Mars is very different.

Since we have two rovers on the red planet and they both have experienced eclipses we know what a Martian eclipse looks like.

Both of Mar's moons are very small and their orbits are very close to the planet. Even though the sun is smaller in the sky the moons are not large enough to create a total solar eclipse.

