Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: The first eclipse picture

Written by Roger Seay, News Director
Heartland Eclipse 2017 may be the most photographed event in human history.

Totality on August 21 will cut a path across the United States.

Millions will be traveling from their homes to locations like the Heartland where they can see and photograph the full effect of the moon blocking the sun.

But did you know that the first picture of a total solar eclipse was taken over 150 years ago?

According to space dot com Johann Julius Fredrich Berkowski took a daguerreotype of the July 28 total solar eclipse in 1851.

Berkowski was commissioned by the Royal Prussian Observatory to make the image using a copper plate that is treated to with chemicals and exposed to light before being printed in a dark room.

Before Berkoski's photograph images were either under or overexposed.

