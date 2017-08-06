Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: The first eclipse picture

The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.
The wonder of a total eclipse; everything must line up perfectly for the moon to block the sun to create a shadow on the earth and allow us to see the sun's atmosphere.
Heartland Eclipse 2017 may be the most photographed event in human history. Totality on August 21 will cut a path across the United States.
Heartland Eclipse 2017 may be the most photographed event in human history. Totality on August 21 will cut a path across the United States.
Most kids love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And parents love to save time and money.
Most kids love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. And parents love to save time and money.
A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing drug and gun charges after being pulled over on Saturday, August 5.
A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing drug and gun charges after being pulled over on Saturday, August 5.
A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.
A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed after he reportedly stole a car from a Statesville motel, drove onto Interstate 77 and then fled from the vehicle on the interstate in Iredell County Sunday morning.
A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed after he reportedly stole a car from a Statesville motel, drove onto Interstate 77 and then fled from the vehicle on the interstate in Iredell County Sunday morning.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
The boy said he would a great fit for the job because he’s seen a lot of space movies and can learn to think like an alien.
The boy said he would a great fit for the job because he’s seen a lot of space movies and can learn to think like an alien.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
Vehicles that are potentially affected are 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks. The problem is in the software that controls electric power steering assistance.
Vehicles that are potentially affected are 2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks. The problem is in the software that controls electric power steering assistance.