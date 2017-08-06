Murphysboro, IL man dies after being pinned under tractor

A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing drug and gun charges after being pulled over on Saturday, August 5.
A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
A lecture on August 17 in St. Charles, Missouri will introduce guests to the historic Boone's Lick Trail.
In celebration of the rich talent in southern Illinois, Carbondale Community Arts presents the exhibition LOCALITY.
The Illinois State Police says that in the 7 counties that make up District 13, they answered 288 calls for service and "initiated 2,025 incidents in the field" during the month of July.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.
