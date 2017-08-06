Murphysboro, IL man dies after being pinned under antique tractor

A Murphysboro man has died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.

Late on Saturday night, August 5, Jackson County deputies responded to a Murphysboro home and found a man pinned under the front end of a farm tractor and against the tongue of a trailer the tractor was being hauled on.

The man was identified as Benjamin Arbeiter, 40.

According to deputies, a family member was trying to lift a trailer using a tractor with a loader.

Fire department personnel stabilized the front end of the antique tractor which had rolled off the front end of the trailer by using blocks and hydraulic rams. Deputies said a tow truck was able to lift the tractor enough to get Arbeiter out from under it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

Visitation for Arbeiter will be on Tuesday, August 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pettett Funeral Home, 1418 South St. and on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. His funeral will follow.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.