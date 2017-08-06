Jackson Co., IL man dies after being pinned under tractor

A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.

Late on Saturday night, August 5, Jackson County deputies responded to a Murphysboro home and found a man pinned under the front end of a farm tractor and against the tongue of a trailer the tractor was being hauled on.

According to deputies, a family member was trying to lift a trailer using a tractor with a loader.

Fire department personnel stabilized the front end of the antique tractor which had rolled off the front end of the trailer by using blocks and hydraulic rams. Deputies say the tractor was lifted enough using a tow truck to remove the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

