Jackson Co., IL man dies after being pinned under tractor

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The director of the Carbondale Public Library in southern Illinois has been named the state's Librarian of the Year.
The director of the Carbondale Public Library in southern Illinois has been named the state's Librarian of the Year.
The home state of former President Barack Obama will commemorate his birthday under a new law.
The home state of former President Barack Obama will commemorate his birthday under a new law.
Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after he reportedly shot himself inside a south Kansas City apartment.
Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after he reportedly shot himself inside a south Kansas City apartment.
A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
A man died after being pinned under an antique tractor in Jackson County, Illinois.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.
The lawsuit is asking for $14 million in damages and a third-party review of safety protocol.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.