Funeral procession with tractors tribute to Murphysboro, IL man who died

A funeral procession with tractors drove through Murphysboro, Illinois on Wednesday, August 9 as a tribute to a man who died Saturday.

The procession drove through town after his funeral at 11 a.m.

Benjamin Arbeiter, 40, died after being pinned under an antique tractor.

Earlier that day, he won Best of Show with an antique tractor at the Murphysboro Cruise Night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, late on Saturday night, August 5, deputies responded to a Murphysboro home and found a man pinned under the front end of a farm tractor and against the tongue of a trailer the tractor was being hauled on.

According to deputies, a family member was trying to lift a trailer using a tractor with a loader.

Fire department personnel stabilized the front end of the antique tractor which had rolled off the front end of the trailer by using blocks and hydraulic rams. Deputies said a tow truck was able to lift the tractor enough to get Arbeiter out from under it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.