KY man injured in motorcycle crash on I-64 in White Co., IL

A 68-year-old Kentucky man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 in White County, Illinois on Saturday, August 8 at 7:10 p.m.
A 68-year-old Kentucky man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 in White County, Illinois on Saturday, August 8 at 7:10 p.m.
The West County Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was evacuated on Saturday, August 5 after a hoverboard exploded filling the mall with smoke.
The West County Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was evacuated on Saturday, August 5 after a hoverboard exploded filling the mall with smoke.
The Farmers Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Aug. 5 was packed with customers.
The Farmers Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Aug. 5 was packed with customers.
A halo appeared around the sun across the Heartland. On Saturday, Aug. 5 area residents sent in photos of the circular rainbow.
A halo appeared around the sun across the Heartland. On Saturday, Aug. 5 area residents sent in photos of the circular rainbow.
On Saturday, family and friends came by Cape Girardeau County Park to welcome home Trae Robinson after collapsing on the basketball court last weekend.
On Saturday, family and friends came by Cape Girardeau County Park to welcome home Trae Robinson after collapsing on the basketball court last weekend.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicle
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.
A UPS driver got a surprise when making a delivery in a Baton Rouge neighborhood off Essen Lane.