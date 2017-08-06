KY man injured in motorcycle crash on I-64 in White Co., IL

A 68-year-old Kentucky man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 in White County, Illinois on Saturday, August 8 at 7:10 p.m.

According to Illinois State Police, Nathan Jefferson of Shively, Ky. was driving a maroon Harley Davidson motorcycle east in the right lane on I-64 about 300 feet east of mile post 121 when the motorcycle left the road to the left and into the median.

Troopers say the motorcycle ramped a drainage grate and came to rest in the center median.

According to ISP, Jefferson said he fell asleep. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

