Comfortable weather sends more people outdoors

The Farmers Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Aug. 5 was packed with customers.

Old Town Cape Event Coordinator Emily Vines said the weather is absolutely perfect and has seen more people come out to enjoy the market.

"It can go back and forth on really nice days like this," Vines said. "Some people want to get up and take their families and go on a hike or go to the park but a lot of the times when the weather is nice like this, we just have guaranteed large numbers."

Trae Bertrand came out with his family and said it's a great day to enjoy the outdoors and see what the market had to offer.

"There was a lot of people here. Starting to trickle out but a really big crowd today," Bertrand said. "It's been so hot lately but this is fantastic."

We spoke with several vendors who said they came out as early as 5:30 a.m. when the temperatures were in the upper 50's...in August! Nearing the end of the market, the temperatures never rose to the mid 70's.

Twice as Nice Lemonade co-owner Katie Chesser said this weekend weather has been twice as nice as she has seen twice as many customers compared to two weeks ago when they had to close early due to the extreme heat.

"It's perfect weather for lemonade," Chesser said. "I'd say almost twice as busy. Hot weather is good for lemonade but if it's too hot then no one comes out."

Vendors said like this have an impact on their sales for the better due to the large amount of customers. Many vendors have even sold out of their products by 11 a.m.

