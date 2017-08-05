Some stores opening after hoverboard explosion at Cape Girardeau mall

The West County Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was evacuated after a hoverboard exploded filling the mall with smoke.

Witnesses said it sounded like fireworks going off inside the mall. The area filled with smoke.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 5 around 5:15 p.m.

The #CapeGirardeau mall has been evacuated due to a hover board fire, filling mall w/smoke. @CapeFD on scene & is ventilating. @kfvsnews — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) August 5, 2017

According to the Cape Girardeau Police, people were asked to leave the area to let the mall ventilate.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said fire units cleared the scene just before 7 p.m.

All businesses in the main part of the were shut down for the rest of the night for cleanup.

J.C. Penney, Barnes and Noble and Macy's remain open because their businesses can be accessed by their own outside doors.

Per @CapeFD, anchor stores (Macy's, Penny's, etc.) will remain open this evening. The rest of the mall is closed for the night. https://t.co/HIJhU1DMf2 — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) August 5, 2017

He said the Health Department has been contacted due to dry powder discharged near food areas.

Fire Departments along with the police department were dispatched at 5:18 p.m. to the scene.

It happened in the middle of the mall in the kiosk area.

Dillow said smoke was visible in the main entrance where it could have been caused by the dry powder fire extinguishers used.

He said one person passed out and was treated by an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

Dillow said the biggest challenge was getting people to leave. He said crews will be cleaning all night there at the mall.

