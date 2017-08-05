Some stores opening after hoverboard explosion at Cape Girardeau mall

The West County Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was evacuated after a hoverboard exploded filling the mall with smoke. It happened on Saturday, Aug. 5 around 5:15 p.m.
The Farmers Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Aug. 5 was packed with customers.
A halo appeared around the sun across the Heartland. On Saturday, Aug. 5 area residents sent in photos of the circular rainbow.
On Saturday, family and friends came by Cape Girardeau County Park to welcome home Trae Robinson after collapsing on the basketball court last weekend.
Before you rock out at Moonstock, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to map out your route to and from.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
Hours after a 6-year-old was shot to death in Gulfport, his 16-year-old brother has been charged with manslaughter.
This week when Montgomery reported to jail to serve part of her split sentence, she made one last post on Facebook that made many believe she was not sorry she took someone’s life.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 deputies Saturday morning.
