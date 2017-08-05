Overheated battery on Hoverboard caused small fire at Cape Girardeau mall

The West County Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was evacuated after a hoverboard exploded filling the mall with smoke.

Witnesses said it sounded like fireworks going off inside the mall.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 5 around 5:15 p.m.

Fire Departments along with the police department were dispatched at 5:18 p.m. to the scene.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, a battery-operated hoverboard caught fire while charging in the middle of the mall in the kiosk area. They said mall employees extinguished the fire just before crews arrived.

Firefighters say several dry chemical extinguishers were used to control the fire. Some smoke and dry powder from the fire extinguishers filled the center court and main entrance hallway of the mall.

They quickly set up fans to control and remove the smoke from these areas while evacuating shoppers.

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, one person passed out and was treated by an ambulance and taken to an area hospital.

Dillow said fire units cleared the scene just before 7 p.m.

The fire was determined to be accidental. He said the incident most likely happened when a lithium battery overheated while the hoverboard was charging, and that despite the huge amounts of smoke, there were only a few flames.

The damage was light and only from the smoke.

All businesses in the main part of the were shut down for the rest of the night for cleanup.

JCPenney, Barnes & Noble and Macy's remained open because their businesses can be accessed by their own outside doors.

Dillow said the Health Department was contacted due to dry powder discharged near food areas.

He said the biggest challenge was getting people to leave. He said crews will be cleaning all night at the mall.

