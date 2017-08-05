Mall in Cape Girardeau, MO evacuated after hoverboard explosion

The West County Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been evacuated.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police, on Saturday, Aug. 5 people were evacuated after a Hoverboard exploded inside the mall.

The #CapeGirardeau mall has been evacuated due to a hover board fire, filling mall w/smoke. @CapeFD on scene & is ventilating. @kfvsnews — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) August 5, 2017

According to witnesses the mall filled with smoke from the fire.

They said it sounded like fireworks.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.

Kathy Sweeney was at the scene when the commotion began. Firefighters cleared the area and later used fans to combat the smoke.

The Cape Girardeau fire department, police department and ambulances are on the scene.

