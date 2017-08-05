Halo forms around the sun, the Heartland takes notice

A halo appeared around the sun across the Heartland.

On Saturday, Aug. 5 area residents sent in photos of the circular rainbow.

A few of those pictures showed a smaller inner ring and another, larger outer ring forming around the sun.

According to meteorologist Brian McCormick, the halos are formed when ice crystals from frozen cirrus clouds refract light, creating a ring around the sun.

