Saxony student celebrates life after being saved by AED

The West County Mall in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been evacuated. According to the Cape Girardeau Police, on Saturday, Aug. 5 people were evacuated after a Hoverboard exploded inside the mall.
A halo appeared around the sun across the Heartland. On Saturday, Aug. 5 area residents sent in photos of the circular rainbow.
On Saturday, family and friends came by Cape Girardeau County Park to welcome home Trae Robinson after collapsing on the basketball court last weekend.
Before you rock out at Moonstock, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to map out your route to and from.
No matter where in the Heartland you plan on watching the eclipse, you may consider taking some precautions.
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 deputies Saturday morning.
When this school officer’s polygraph test showed a disturbing sexual history, authorities ended up busting him for child pornography.
Hours after a 6-year-old was shot to death in Gulfport, his 16-year-old brother has been charged with manslaughter.
