Saxony student celebrates life after being saved by AED

On Saturday, August 5 family and friends came by Cape Girardeau County Park to welcome home Trae Robinson after collapsing on the basketball court last weekend.



Many people came by the "Welcome Home" party to see and give Trae a big hug.

They also celebrated his 18th birthday which actually was last Sunday while he was in the hospital.



We caught up with Trae at the party and he told us how grateful he is for all the support.



"It's great!" Trae said. "It just makes me so happy to see all the love that everybody has and for them to take time out of their day to come see me just makes me really happy and grateful."



Last weekend, Trae went up to Kansas City for a basketball tournament.



"The only thing I remember was scoring and then I don't remember there was another whole 40-45 seconds that I played that I guess I just blacked out," Trae said. "The next thing I remember just waking up in the ambulance on the way to the hospital."



Trae said he didn't feel any different before the collapse happened.



He said he feels blessed after finding out a woman from Iowa happened to walk into the gymnasium right before he went down.

She acted quickly doing CPR and then used an AED to bring him back to life.



"I'm blessed that she happened to be there and she knew what to do," Trae said. "She didn't freak out or anything. She just stayed under control."



Trae is still surprised a week later that this happened to him.



"It's a miracle I'm still here," Trae added. "I can't imagine being somebody else and watching that happen. It would scare me for a while and it's life changing."



People at this gathering were all smiles, however, if it wasn't for quick action to save Trae's life, this could be a very different gathering.



"My dad has been telling me, for me to realize, that this is truly a blessing," Trae said. "He told me instead of him having to d rop me off at a cemetery somewhere that he actually gets to take me home. Today, when all these people come see me, they're not coming to see a lifeless body, they're actually coming to see me and that I'm able to be here and talk to everybody. To me that's just big and you can't really put that into words."



For Trae, he still has some follow up testing to do and has to go back to the doctor in a couple months.

Trae's doctor also said there might be a chance for him to play sports again.



"The doctor that did my surgery, he'll tell me whether I'll be able to play again or not," Trae said. "He was very optimistic about it."



Trae also sings in choir at Saxony Lutheran and is pleased that he will still be able to get back on stage.



"I'll still be able to sing," Trae mentioned. "I'm really happy about that. I sang a lot on the way home, just real happy."



Trae said he is just going to relax and take it easy for a while while he's excited to go back to school.



There is one AED already in the gymnasium at Saxony Lutheran and his principal Mark Ruark said there have already been talks about adding an additional AED unit.



Trae feels fortunate that the gym he was at had an AED and hopes more places will get them.



"They're life changing," stated Trae. "I think everybody needs to know what they are and be informed and know how to use them. I'm just thankful there is such things as AED's because that's what saved my life."



