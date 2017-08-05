Going to Moonstock 2017? Here’s the best way to get there

The Heartland will be treated to a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

That means hundreds of thousands of people will visit the area for this rare event.

Many plan to celebrate at Moonstock 2017, hosted at Walker’s Bluff Winery in Carterville. That’s where Ozzy Osbourne and many others including Papa Roach will take the stage all weekend long.

But before you rock out, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to map out your route to and from. CLICK HERE to see the best routes.

