Heartland Eclipse 2017: What you need to know - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Eclipse 2017: What you need to know

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

The Heartland will go dark for about of two minutes on Aug. 21. That's when the Heartland will be treated to a total eclipse of the sun.

First responders in Williamson and Jackson counties say populations in just those areas could swell to 135,000 to 350,000 people. 

No matter where in the Heartland you live, you may consider taking some precautions. CLICK HERE to see what emergency officials suggest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Going to Moonstock 2017? Here’s the best way to get there

    Going to Moonstock 2017? Here’s the best way to get there

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:38:27 GMT
    (Source: Walker's Bluff)(Source: Walker's Bluff)

    Before you rock out at Moonstock, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to map out your route to and from. 

    Before you rock out at Moonstock, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to map out your route to and from. 

  • Heartland Eclipse 2017: What you need to know

    Heartland Eclipse 2017: What you need to know

    Saturday, August 5 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-08-05 21:34:33 GMT

    No matter where in the Heartland you plan on watching the eclipse, you may consider taking some precautions.

    No matter where in the Heartland you plan on watching the eclipse, you may consider taking some precautions.

  • Heartland road projects for 8/6

    Heartland road projects for 8/6

    Sunday, May 11 2014 4:08 PM EDT2014-05-11 20:08:01 GMT
    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-08-05 18:15:04 GMT

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

    •   
Powered by Frankly